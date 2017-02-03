You may see a lot of people wearing red on Friday, but not everyone is doing it for the Falcons.

Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness to America's greatest health risk, heart disease.

For 23 years, Steve Hamlin and Andrew Johns have been partners. Looking forward to their future wedding, they are having to look back at the past. Eight years ago, Hamlin got diagnosed with heart problems that left him shocked by how significant it was.

"Long story short, I was in the catheterization lab with three stents put in one coronary artery that was 70-80-90% blocked, and I'm standing as a person who can tell you that you can have some pretty significant heart disease and never even know it," Hamlin says.

It was taking a toll on his partner, Andrew Johns.

"It was like you were waiting. So intense, the anxiety on what the outcome was going to be," Johns says.

So they decided their habits needed to be broken. Navicent Health's Wellness Center held a cooking demonstration to help prevent heart disease. The couple has high hopes that the class will help them keep their hearts clean.

According to the American Heart Association, half of people who die from a heart disease have no symptoms. Deon Hutchison, is a clinical nurse with Navicent, says the first step is recognizing symptoms if you do have any.

She says men and women may experience very different symptoms.

"A man will have chest pain -- 'I feel like an elephant is sitting on my chest.' Well, a woman may experience fatigue," Hutchison says.

Hutchison says practicing prevention methods like eating healthier and exercising are keys to avoiding heart disease.

If you missed the cooking demonstration, Navicent will be hosting the Save Your Heart Health Fair at Central Georgia Tech February 4th from 7 a.m. until noon. They will be able to answer any of your heart health concerns or get you a step ahead at maintaining your health.

(© 2017 WMAZ)