Ranger's Recovery: Central Ga. toddler battles brain damage after nearly drowning

COCHRAN, GA. - Earlier this year, 3-year-old Ranger Warren nearly drowned.

Doctors say he defied the odds and battled to survive, but was left with a brain injury.

Nicole Butler went to meet with his mom to talk about how much Ranger has overcome, and what led up to the moment that turned their lives upside down.

His mother, Miranda Warren went inside for just a few minutes leaving Ranger outside riding his toy tractor.

When she returned her son was gone.

"We went outside to try and find him and saw that his power wheel was in the pool," Warren said.

Warren says there was so much algae in the pool that it was impossible to see where he was.

"I mean I couldn't even think I couldn't breathe it was just terror," she said.

Medical records show that 25 minutes later, first responders finally found Ranger and Warren had to prepare herself for the worst.

"I just knew he wasn't going to make it. He had been underwater for so long that I didn't see how he would pull through," she said.

The doctors were able to save Ranger, but it left him with brain damage.

"He was still in a comatose state when we left. He didn't respond, he didn't smile, he didn't look at you... nothing," Warren said.

Ranger hasn't been able to walk or talk since his accident, but he's improving every day.

"I mean he's definitely a fighter," Warren said.

From working with a stander to regain strength in his legs to going to Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy, seeing him improve gives Ranger's family more hope.

"It's great to see his personality coming back now," she said.

Looking back at how far he's come, she says his strength is inspirational and she won't stop trying to give her son back the life he once had.

"It's not going to happen in one day, it's going to take a while, but every day he's coming along even more," Warren said.

Warren says with the medical bills piling up, she is asking for the community's help to keep Ranger in the Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy sessions he needs.

If you would like to find out how to help Ranger, click here.

