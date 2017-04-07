Rapper Waka Flocka Flame playing Mercer's Bearstock Festival on Saturday

OKEECHOBEE, FL - MARCH 03: Waka Flocka Flame performs during the Okeechobee Music Festival on March 3, 2017 in Okeechobee, Florida. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Mosenfelder, 2017 Tim Mosenfelder)

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame will be headlining Saturday at Mercer's Bearstock Festival, according to a Facebook post from Quad Works, promoters of the event.

He will be playing at the Bearstock After Dark portion of the festival at 8 p.m. at Hawkins Arena.

Waka Flocka signed to Brick Squad and Warner Bros. Records in 2009. He found mainstream success with his single "O Let's Do It," Hard in da Paint" and "No Hands."

