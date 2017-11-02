RAW VIDEO: Bibb sheriff says homicide victim also shot in 2009, known to authorities
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said Candice Towns, a transwoman found shot to death in Macon on Tuesday, was injured in a 2009 Macon shooting. Davis also said Towns was known to investigators for other incidents, but he didn't elaborate.
WMAZ 3:56 PM. EDT November 02, 2017
