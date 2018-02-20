Rebuild Macon is cooking up a way to help fix up homes for elders

It's not often you can eat your way to helping people, but that's the case this weekend at an event for an organization that helps hundreds of people in Macon each year improve their quality of life.

Nicole Butler introduces you to just one of the many people you can help through this weekend's Rebuilding Macon Cookin' event.

"I've had so much needed to be done," homeowner, Frances Harris says.

Tearing down the old to rebuild the new, Rebuild Macon is getting to work on Frances Harris' home.

Starting with the faucet, "I had put a pink pail up under the kitchen sink to catch the water when I am using the water," and working their way to both sets of stairs.

"We had some bad weather last year and the steps were dislocated from the porch," Harris says.

Harris says the volunteers coming to help was a light at the end of a dark tunnel.

"I don't know how I would've gotten through it if it wasn't for them," she says.

Rebuilding Macon helps fix up around 250 homes each year.

Development Director, Steven Brantley says their goal is to make people safe and dry while getting rid of blight in Macon.

"It's the greatest feeling. You know they are always so grateful for us to be helping them and I think a lot of times they lose hope and when we're there doing something for them... they get it back they get a strong drive and a boost in moral," he says.

"It's like I struck gold it really is it makes me so happy and I feel like I'm so blessed like I've done hit the lottery," Harris says.

A pot of gold she could not have found without volunteers from Rebuilding Macon!

Macon's Cookin' event will be taking place at the the Tubman African American Museum on Friday, it runs from 6:30 til 10:30PM.

Tickets are $50 that includes the food and drinks from restaurants such as the Rookery and Parish plus live music.

An extra bonus, our own Frank Malloy will be the emcee for the event.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV