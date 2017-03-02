Warner Robins City Hall

Warner Robins City Council will have another opportunity to vote on maternity leave, according to a news release.

The release says the ‘4/1/1 Plan’ came together as a compromise between three City Council members, according to a news release from Councilman Chuck Shaheen.

It would allow an annual maximum of four weeks of paid maternity leave, one week of paid paternity leave, and one week of adoptive parent leave.

A vote in February to approve a new maternity leave policy for the City failed 3-2. Warner Robins currently does not have a maternity leave policy.

The release says the new policy proposal has the support of the Houston County branch of the NAACP, the Warner Robins Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, and the Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand with Us).

The release says the issue will come before Mayor and Council at the March 6 meeting at City Hall. The City has not yet provided an agenda for that meeting.

"WMAZ spoke with Shaheen over the phone on Thursday afternoon. He said he helped come up with the '4/1/1' plan and it is expected to be on Monday's meeting agenda."

(© 2017 WMAZ)