Religious books mailed to people in Macon

If you live in Macon, you may have opened your mailbox to a little light reading last week.

How will the world end? It's the age-old question that the book "The Great Controversy" attempts to answer.

"I was like, 'What's this book?' I opened it up and I saw that someone had purchased it in order to give it to us and I assumed everyone in the neighborhood got one," Macon resident Jessica Fields said.

These books popped up in mailboxes across Macon late last week, including Jessica Fields' neighborhood. Inside the book was an address label from Remnant Publications in Michigan.

"I opened it up and flipped through it," Fields said. "I assumed it was some religious material or something."

Founder and CEO of Remnant Publications, Dwight Hall, says they've been mailing out this book for years.

"It starts at the fall of Jerusalem in 70 A.D. and then it goes through the Reformation, to the Dark Ages, then it goes into how America was formed, then the end is more prophecy of the last chapter of Revelations and the Bible and maybe how it could possibly end," Dwight Hall said.

Remnant often mass mail out these books to specific zip codes based on requests from people in the community.

"They give up their own money and then they donate so much and then it coming by mail, through zip code mailing," Hall said. "So nobody knows if somebody's a Christian or not a Christian, or whatever."

He says it could cost anywhere from a few thousand, to well over a million dollars to send these out depending on the size of the area.

Hall says he knows most will throw the book away, but says he gets excited knowing there's people in the world that want to share the word of God.

"I think their purpose is just to inform people to how they can maybe have a better life," Hall said.

