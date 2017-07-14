Remains found in Macon identified as missing father

Emmanuel Stroud Sr. (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The human remains found in Macon on Thursday have been identified as a Macon father who has been missing since June 18.

He is Emmanuel Stroud Sr., 57, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He was shot once in the left side, Jones said.

Stroud's daughter reported him missing to Bibb County authorities last month saying his family hasn't heard from him.

It was reported that Stroud was possibly moving out of where he was currently living on Shakespeare Boulevard with relative, according to a sheriff's office news release.

A crew working on power lines at a home in the 3500 block of Clark Street off of Bloomfield Drive found Strouds remains.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV