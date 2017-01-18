Renovations and improvements underway at some Warner Robins city parks

WARNER ROBINS - Dirt is on the move at some of the city's parks in Warner Robins.

Renovations and improvements are underway at two city parks.

Jacob Reynolds sat down with city's recreation director to see how construction is going and what's next for the International City.

Recreation Director Jarred Reneau says it's a step forward for the community.

“To be able to tell them that we're moving dirt and things are getting done, I mean citizens are excited, mayor and council are excited. You know, the city has been dying for upgrades to our parks and to all of our sporting events and so I just think it's exciting to have this done so quick,” Reneau said at the Recreation Department.

Ada Lee is the first park getting a facelift.

The city is paving a new parking lot and basketball court. Crews are also installing playground equipment and security lighting.

They're building bathrooms and plan to install exercise equipment along the pathway.

Teresa Attaway walks at Walker’s Pond with her sister almost every day.

“Pretty excited about it, we had been walking in another park but this one seems to be a little bit more scenic, there's a pond here. It's seems to be there's going to be a lot more to do here with the fishing, there are the bathrooms that are available if you need them and it's just been a really nice park to walk in so I'm really enjoying it,” Attaway said on a break from her walk.

For Reneau, the enthusiasm is part of the plan.

“Well I think the biggest thing, it's change and they see something happening. You know for me personally anytime I see growth, I see change, I see new, I get excited about it,” Reneau explained.

The Ada Lee project is currently budgeted for $150,000. The department has spent only $30,000 and will spend another $20,000 on the pavement and basketball hoops.

But, the work will not end with just those two parks.

Reneau says his department will start making improvements to Deloris Toliver Park after the work at Ada Lee and Walker’s Pond is finished.

At Deloris Toliver, the city plans to replace and consolidate the playground equipment so it is easier for parents to keep an eye on their kids. Reneau says the also plan to expand the Boys and Girls Clubs building so it’ll go from holding 50 people to 150. There are also still discussions about the pool at Deloris Toliver. Reneau says they may potentially add a splash pad for kids.

They also have plans to move all the city’s football fields to Tanner Park before football season begins in August.

