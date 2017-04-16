Renovations could come to Macon's Freedom Park

A splash pad and new fields could all come to Macon's Freedom Park in the next year.

Bibb Commissioners are voting on using $2.3 million of SPLOST funds to renovate the park.



For Todd and Elijah Freeman, Freedom Park is the field of dreams.

“I remember in high school...I started on this field playing high school ball here,” said Todd.



Seven years ago, his son followed in his footsteps.

“He started off on that tee ball field right over there. Chasing balls and butterflies, and now he’s turning double plays and throwing strikes. It’s pretty awesome to see,” said Todd.

Now, Elijah has one more season of little league before he will start playing for his high school.

“The dirt is very hard to play on cause a lot of people slip around, and there’s a very high chance of an injury,” said Elijah.

Just as Elijah is getting ready for another season, so is the park.



“This field will be here, but it'll be part of a four field complex and it’ll have new fencing, new score towers,” said director of Parks and Recreation Reggie Moore. He says the county is ready to step up to the plate.

Bibb Commissioners will vote on using $2.3 million of SPLOST funds to renovate Freedom Park.

“Take Morgan Drive higher up this way, and they’ll curve it and it’ll come around the back side,” said Moore.

He says along with replacing the pool with a splash pad and new fields, they are moving Morgan Drive. The road currently runs between some of the fields.

“[It] improves safety of kids not having to cross the road in between games,” said Moore.

A change Todd says is needed.

“Sometimes where we would come and hit in the batting cages over here and we'd have to cross the road and yes sometimes it is a bit of a safety issue with people coming from that neighborhood making this a cut through,” said Todd.

Although Elijah's league days at the park are coming to an end, the Freeman's say the new park will not only be a perfect place for a game of father-son baseball, but a grand slam for the community as well.



“We're definitely going to miss Vine Ingle little league,” says Todd.

This still needs approval by the full commission at Tuesday's meeting. If approved, Moore says phase one of the renovations should be complete by next spring.

