Report: Bibb deputy comforted delivery driver shot in the head

A Bibb deputy held and comforted 22-year-old Brooklyn Rouse after she was shot in the head Monday, according to a Bibb incident report.

It says Deputy Steven Fields responded to the person shot call around 8:30 p.m. Monday and found Rouse lying on the ground -- around her were several items with the Papa John's logo and blood on the walls of the house.

He began to comfort the victim and told her not to move until the ambulance arrived.

The report says Rouse kept repeating that she was going to die and that she wasn't ready to die. Fields reassured her that she would not die and held her hand while telling her to stay strong.

As she went in and out of consciousness, she told medical personnel in the ambulance that someone came up to her asking her for money and that the suspect wasn't wearing a mask.

Personnel confirmed Rouse was shot three times -- once in the head, cheek and shoulder.

This was the second Papa John's delivery driver shot in the last week.

Papa John's has issued a statement to WMAZ about the two shootings:

"Team member safety is of the utmost importance to Papa John's. We are cooperating with local authorities in their efforts to apprehend those responsible for these attacks. Our thoughts are with the drivers and their families and we wish them both a speedy recovery."

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.