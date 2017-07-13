Report: Gun swap led to teen's fatal shooting

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A Bibb County incident report says Wednesday's fatal shooting of a 16-year-old inside a Lizella home happened because of an attempted gun swap.

It happened around 2 a.m. at a home at 156 Briar Creek Trail, west Bibb County.

The incident report says Chase Gillis showed up at the home saying he hoped to trade a Glock pistol for an AR-15.

Once inside the home, witnesses said, Gillis cocked his pistol and pointed it at another teen's head.

A third man, 23-year-old David Billingsley then shot Gillis with a pistol, the report says.

Gillis died on the scene of head injuries.

Billingsley and Logan Nettles, age 19, both ran from the house. Deputies picked them up nearby. Billngsley told deputies that he threw his pistol into a storm drain in the woods.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Billingsley and Nettles have not been charged, and the case is still under investigation.

