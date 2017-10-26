A Macon woman was arrested Sunday after being accused of using a business-related debit card for personal use.

Kristyn Penny Boothe, 33, a board member of Macon's Bragg Jam music festival, has since been released from Bibb County jail on charges of financial transaction card fraud.

Everette Verner, Bragg Jam board president, reported to Bibb deputies that Boothe was illegally using the debit card earmarked for the festival's Soap Box Derby, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

An amount totaling $4,589 was used on the card from April 2017 to September 2017, the report states.

Boothe told an investigator that she had written a personal check to reimburse the Bragg Jam account.

The check she used was written on a closed account, the report states.

