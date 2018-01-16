Report: Man tied Mercer student to park bathroom stall in robbery

A Mercer student was tied to a bathroom stall and robbed by a man last week, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

It says a Bibb deputy was dispatched to the Mercer Police Department on Winship Street for a report of a robbery.

When the deputy arrived, they met with the 19-year-old male victim who told the deputy he was walking around Tattnall Square Park between classes around noon Wednesday when he went to the bathroom in the pavilions by the tennis courts.

The victim said a man was in the bathroom when he entered, and that same man slipped under the stall and confronted him, demanding his wallet and money.

The unidentified suspect told the victim he had just gotten out of prison for another felony and reportedly said ‘don’t contact the police’ and ‘tell your people we are not just bums on the street.’

The victim said the suspect was about to leave when county employees came in to clean the bathroom, so the man used his shoe laces and hoodie string to tie him up in the stall.

Once the county employees left, the man untied the victim and both of them walked away in opposite directions.

Hours later, a man fired 6 shots at a group of students in Mercer Village and on Sunday, a woman visiting from Columbus was robbed at gunpoint in the same bathrooms.

