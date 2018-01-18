Report: Rosa Taylor student who brought gun to school planned to 'hurt himself'

A Rosa Taylor Elementary School student who took a loaded gun to school last week told his guardian that he planned to "hurt himself," according to an incident report.

Last week, WMAZ reported on a student bringing a loaded hand gun to Bibb County's Rosa Taylor school.

After filing an open records request, we found out new details. Names of students were redacted since they are minors.

According to the BIbb County campus police report completed after a meeting with parents on Thursday, a student brought the gun to school and showed it to a few students, and passed it to others during the school day.

The report also states that one of the students involved wanted to hurt himself and that the student brought the handgun to school to trade it for a red belt that another student had.

The gun brought to the school is described as a Kel-Tec 9mm Luger.

The officer who collected the gun states that he found ten rounds; one in the chamber, one in the magazine, and eight other bullets in the student’s pocket.

The gun is owned by the guardian of the boy who brought it to school.

The report states that she usually kept it unloaded in her bedroom and was unaware the gun had been taken.

The guardian refused ambulance transport for her child.

The report states that juvenile intake was contacted, and the students were refused intake.

A court date is set for Jan. 22, at 8:30 a.m.

The full report is below.

