Bibb County Sheriff's Office released new information Tuesday about a shooting outside of a downtown Macon nightclub Sunday morning.

Two men are recovering after being shot after 3 a.m. outside of Club Envy, 430 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The victims told investigators that they were exiting the club when they saw a group of males they never saw before, according to an incident report released Tuesday.

Some of the males started yelling, "Wilco in the house, we own Macon," according to the report.





The victims exchanged words with the group, a fight started and then gunshots were heard," according to the report.

Wilkinson County is often referred to by many in Central Georgia as "Wilco."

No arrests were made.

