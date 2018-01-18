Report: Woman carjacked at gunpoint in park near Mercer Law School

Police lights generic, file photo.

A woman was carjacked last Tuesday at Coleman Hill Park, next to Mercer University’s law school downtown.

According to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a woman flagged down a Bibb deputy near the intersection of Bond Street and Georgia Avenue around 6 p.m.

She told the deputy she was at the park talking on her phone when an armed man came up to her and demanded money.

She told the man she didn’t have any money, and he walked her to her vehicle and told her to get inside.

She refused and said money was in her purse, but the man refused to let her get her purse out of fear that she was armed.

After the man pushed her out of the way, he grabbed her keys and cell phone and drove off in her car.

A lookout was placed on her silver 2002 Honda Odyssey, tag #ASH0537.

Anyone with information should call 478-751-7500.

