Rescue Mission serves 1,000 meals on Good Friday

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia serves meals on Good Friday

Yesterday was Good Friday, the most somber day of the year for Christians leading into the celebration of Easter Sunday.

In honor of that, The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is looking to do some good. Dozens of volunteers delivered meals to folks in need.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is on a mission to serve one thousand free meals to folks in need throughout Central Georgia.

“We know that this meal is going to a person who typically may not have this kind of meal and that makes this extra, extra special,” said CEO and president Pat Chastain.

Volunteer Lee Shaw calls it a special meal in honor of Good Friday.

“What Jesus did for me when he died on the cross on Friday, it gives me hope,” said Shaw. “And hopefully I can share that hope with them.”

For these volunteers, that hope starts with a good meal.

“We're going to serve over a thousand meals... 700 hundred will go out in the community,” said Chastain. “In our community we find that a lot of people just doesn't have this meal, it doesn't happen for them.”

So volunteers say they're serving every dish to honor God and help others on Good Friday.

“When we fix a plate, we fix it with that kind of love and that kind of care,” said Chastain.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia serves meals daily to the homeless.

