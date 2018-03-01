Residents say Central Georgia needs the 'Coyote Challenge'

The state says Georgia has too many coyotes -- too many to count, according to Melissa Cummings from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. They are reinstating the Coyote Challenge that they started last year.

In order to be entered in the Coyote Challenge, hunters are asked to send photos of dead coyotes to the Department of Natural Resources and there will be three drawings for a lifetime hunting license, that is worth $750.

Rhonda Terry lives in Macon. She said that coyotes have been terrorizing her family for the last four years. They have lost 2 cats to coyotes. Her children were getting upset and she thought something was wrong. She set up a video camera that was able to get pictures of a white coyote, which Terry said confirmed her fears.

She said that her husband tried to shoot the coyote, but it slipped away before he could make a shot. It’s causing a lot of stress for her and her family. “I have no idea when it’s gonna happen again or if it’s gonna happen, but we have firearms ready to get to, if need be,” said Terry.

Alex Hammond was one of the winners last year. He started hunting coyotes 9 years ago and said he was instantly hooked. “It fills that void between deer season and turkey season, and there’s something about calling something in with the sound that you’re making. It’s not like a deer that walks by, you’re calling it to you to shoot it,” said Hammond.

Hammond had to submit a photo of some coyotes he had killed. He works as a coyote trapper in his free time. He said that he likes to hunt them at night by laying out bait and waiting for them to sniff it out.

Hammond said that winning the competition last year was cool, but he has a new mission this year. “It felt good, I don’t have to buy a hunting or fishing license for the rest of my life, now my priority is my son -- he wants to kill one so he can get his lifetime license,” said Hammond.

Coyotes have no natural predators in the area, but they don't pose a threat to humans. They choose to hunt small animals, like cats and dogs.

The challenge starts at the beginning of March and continues until the end of August. There will be three winners chosen by random draw.

