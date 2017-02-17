"I don't want to go on the bypass. I don't trust it," says Gray resident, Leon Goulet.

Over 25 people 13WMAZ's Nicole Butler talked to Friday had this same reaction, Donna Craddock being one of them.

"I've been on it once and I don't want to do it again until it's fixed properly," she says.

Craddock says after hearing about the three fatalities in less than a week, she is scared for her family. She is trying to encourage her husband to follow in her footsteps and wait for a permanent fix.

"Because I don't want him to risk his life and I don't want to live without him. I don't want my husband driving it anymore. He drives it in the evenings on the way home from work, and it scares me to death every day," Craddock says.

But Jones County Sheriff, Butch Reece, says there's a lot less confusion out on the bypass.

Sheriff Butch Reece says with all of the signage they've put up, things have been going much more smoothly with no more accidents this week, so smoothly that deputies were last assigned to watch this intersection on Tuesday. Since then, deputies have been there off and on, mainly on slower days.

Closing down two of the four lanes, adding rumble strips on the road, and putting up signs warning people about a stop ahead have made this confusing intersection much more manageable.

Sharnell McKenzie lives close to the bypass and says she's seen a change.

"When I first got on it, I was confused, so now I wanna say it gives you a little more insight, but like I said, those stop signs just don't seem to be enough," she says.

Mckenzie and other residents say the four-way stop is just a temporary fix.

They are looking to Georgia's Department of Transportation to put in a light before they are comfortable again.

Sheriff Reece says he is confident that things will be resolved as soon as possible.

Reece and Mayor Steven Tingen says they remain in contact with the state and both are looking forward to improvements.

