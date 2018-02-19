Byron restaurant owner found guilty of gambling charges

Peach County jurors found the former owner of a Byron restaurant guilty of commercial gambling.

After a weeklong trial, jurors convicted 73-year-old Ronald Bartlett, the owner of Captain Jack's Crab Shack for giving cash payouts for winnings on gambling machines in 2015.

Winnings can only be legally redeemed for store credit, merchandise, lottery tickets, or gas, but not cash.

Bartlett could face up to 7 years in prison once he is sentenced.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV