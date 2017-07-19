Rev. Al Sharpton coming to Macon

Reverend Al Sharpton will be in Macon for three events over three days.

He will be a guest speaker at the annual National Action Network Middle Georgia Conference from August 3-5, according to a news release.

On Thursday, August 3, Sharpton will appear at Macedonia Church located at 600 Eisenhower Parkway at 6 p.m.

On Friday, August 4, he will speak at Union Missionary Baptist Church at 1127 Kitchens Street starting at 10 a.m., which will be followed by a Faith Leaders Luncheon at noon. At 6 p.m., Sharpton will also attend the NAN Awards Dinner. The group asks attendees for a donation of $25 for both the luncheon and the dinner.

Sharpton will also speak on Saturday, August 5 at the Youth Hack-a-thon at the Macon-Bibb Government Center and Rosa Parks Square at 700 Poplar Street. The event starts at 3 p.m.

For more information, you can call 478-257-6842 or 478-336-3700.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV