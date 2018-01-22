Reward being offered for Warner Robins homicide suspect

A $2000 reward from Crimestoppers is on the table for anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Daniel Franz.

Franz is believed to be connected to the homicide that happened last Saturday at the Tanglewood Apartments in Warner Robins.

Last week police issued warrants for the murder and aggravated assault of Vincent D. Junior.

Franz is more than likely armed and dangerous.

He is 5’7” and around 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows Franz’s location should call Det. Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380.

