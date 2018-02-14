Reward fund started for ponies that were attacked by pit bulls

MACON - There is a reward fund that has been started that leads to an arrest for information leading to where the dogs are and who is responsible for there disappearance from the Hawkinsville animal control facility.

You may remember that five ponies were killed by two stray pit bulls earlier this month. Two days later, the dogs were found missing from animal control facility after a burglary.

Joan Schuman, who owned the ponies, said you can make a donation via PayPal or click this link and put "reward" in the message section. If you can not contribute via PayPal you can send your donations too:

Alice Parker

P.O. Box 305

Hawkinsville, GA 31036

Makes check to "The Rescue Ranch"

Be sure to write "for reward" in memo.

The investigation into who broke into the animal control facility and how the dogs are still under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

