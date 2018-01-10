Road collapses, forms sinkhole on Hardeman Avenue in Macon

Bibb Deputies blocked one lane of Hardeman Avenue after part of the road collapsed because of a sink hole on Tuesday evening.

The sinkhole was reported to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to BSO's Sgt. Linda Howard.

The Georgia Department of Transportation arrived around 9:15 p.m. to repair the road.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be careful while you're driving through this area.

The far left lane of Hardeman Avenue near Middle Street is closed until repairs can be made.

The Sheriff's Office says the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is looking to fix the road.

Nearly a dozen men are onsite to make repairs. Macon-Bibb Public Works was on hand to assist.

Kimberly Larson with GDOT says this repair could take as long as this Friday to be completed.

We will give you updates as they come in.

