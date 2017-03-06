Robbers in sombreros take $152K in goods from Macon Simply Mac

A Bibb County incident report says robbers got away with more than $152,000 at an electronics store last week.

It happened at Simply Mac on Riverside Drive just before 9 p.m. Friday.

The report says three men came in store wearing white masks. They struck one worker and held a gun to his head.

It says two of the robbers were also wearing what they called "large sombrero-style hats."

The men took iPads, iPhones, Apple watches, Mac Pros and Mini Macs from a store room.

Then they took off in two white SUVs. A witness reported they saw an extra person beyond the reported three getting inside.

Because they can track stolen merchandise. the staff told investigators that one of the cars was on I-75. headed toward Atlanta.

The Jeep Cherokee was later located in DeKalb County, with some of the stolen goods inside.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

