Roberta police investigating threat made against Crawford County High

WMAZ 2:52 PM. EST February 20, 2018

A student has been removed from Crawford County High School after allegedly making a threat against the school.

A post from Crawford County Schools says the school called police and the student was removed.

It says the student is suspended pending a tribunal. The Roberta Police Department is handling the investigation of the threat.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information is available.
 

