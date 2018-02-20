Roberta police investigating threat made against Crawford County High

A student has been removed from Crawford County High School after allegedly making a threat against the school.
A post from Crawford County Schools says the school called police and the student was removed.
It says the student is suspended pending a tribunal. The Roberta Police Department is handling the investigation of the threat.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information is available.
