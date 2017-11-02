Robins AFB Commander says civilian hiring is goal moving forward

After his first 90 days on the job 78th Air Base Wing Commander Colonel Lyle Drew says civilian hiring will be a focus moving forward.

Drew says the Base's Air Logistics Complex is actively trying to fill 550 civilian jobs.

He said those jobs are in airplane engineering, aircraft maintenance and software engineering, just to name a few.

The Colonel says high demand across the country and commercial competition is making it tougher to fill some of those spots with qualified applicants.

Drew also highlighted the Base’s work on the Global Hawk unmanned aircraft, which started in May.

“We've had two come in since we've begun that project. We've had great success with both Global Hawk aircraft that came in. They did some paint and refresh on those aircraft while they were here and so we're hopeful for more opportunities,” Drew said.

The Base’s second Global Hawk visitor left in September, according to RAFB Public Affairs.

Colonel Drew said he has not seen a long term plan for Global Hawk work in the future, but they are hoping more comes to Robins. When it comes to JSTARS, Drew said he knew of high-level talks amongst the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff, but had not been contacted about it personally.

The Base is also working to refurbish, and in some cases replace, aging infrastructure, according to Drew.

