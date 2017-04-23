Submitted by viewer Stephen Ellyson

Firefighters from the Robins Air Force Base Fire Department put out a fire at a power transmission station early Saturday.

Marian McLemore with Flint Energies says the fire happened at the Bonaire Transmission Station, but the equipment involved in the fire belonged to Georgia Power.

Holly Crawford with Georgia Power says the fire began around 1 a.m. Saturday and was out by 4 a.m. because of the firefighters’ foam suppression.

She says no one was there during the fire and no one was injured.

The cause is still under investigation.

