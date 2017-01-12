Robins Air Force Base hopeful for more work in 2017

General Kubinec addressing Quarterly Meeting

The 21st Century Partnership held its first quarterly meeting of 2017 on Thursday.

The meeting had a special guest, Brigadier General John Kubinec. He's the commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.

At Thursday's meeting, the 21st Century Partnership gave an update on the state of the Partnership and Robins Air Force Base.





They highlighted how the base exceeded expectations in 2016 for the number of planes they worked on. They were expected to work on 179 planes but actually completed work on 182. So far in 2017, they are on schedule having completed work on 44 of 44 scheduled planes.

General John Kubinec said they could get some new work.

“We've been working with the FAA, we've been working with the program office, working with the operational units now who will be flying them, all of those things come together to enable us to just show that we can bring one in and then that opens up other opportunities of course for us,” Kubinec said after the meeting.

He's talking about global hawk drones. Kubinec says RAFB will welcome a global hawk for the first time later this year.

He hopes that down the road that will open the door for Robins to do repair, paint, and sustainment work on the drones.

It's something the 21st Century Partnership says could help protect the base in the future.





“That would increase our military value tremendously, it means a lot to the base, it's a testament to the workforce, because without their performance, their continued high performance, that work would not come here,” explained Executive Director Dan Penny.

WMAZ also asked Kubinec if he was concerned about budget problems or sequestration.

“There's no shortage of work to sustain this Air Force right now. So, I don't see any budget impacts to the Air Logistics Complex. The work we are being asked to do is critical work for our Air Force and it needs to be done,” Kubinec said.

The General could not tell WMAZ when the first Global Hawk would fly in later this year. He said that first flight would basically be a test flight to show that the Base could handle flying them in and storing them at Robins.

Kubinec also explained that Base staff were already working on launch and recovery operations for the drone program.

Kubinec said one of their big goals this year would be hiring maintenance workers for roughly 300 open positions at the base. He also has plans to consolidate and maintain the Base’s existing facilities to increase work at the Base. They are also expecting more C-130 work in 2017.

The 21st Century Partnership also gave an update on their operations at the meeting. Partnership leaders explained that one of their biggest goals in 2017 would be fostering and supporting STEM education programs in schools and colleges across Central Georgia.

Executive Director Dan Penny also asked that people support the Partnership financially to make sure that they can achieve their goals.

According to a slide presented at the meeting, the Partnership is about $60,000 shy of their expected budget for 2017. Penny also said Partnership leaders would be traveling anywhere necessary to advocate for Robins military value.

