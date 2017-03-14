Robins Air Force Base wins Air Force maintenance award

21st Century Partnership Quarterly Meeting

Robins Air Force Base was named the top depot maintenance facility in the entire Air Force for the second year in a row!

The Base was awarded the 2016 Air Force Maintenance Effectiveness Award.

Base leaders say they completed work on 182 planes when they were originally only scheduled to work on 179.

A news release also reports a 55% drop in the amount of injuries.

At Tuesday morning’s 21st Century Partnership quarterly meeting, Executive Director Dan Penny said it bodes well for the Base's future.

“I don't want to say there's a competition between the other two depots and us, but we are constantly reminded we need other things. Well, maybe we do maybe we don't, but the bottom line is as long as we continue to produce airplanes and continue to produce them at the rate that they're putting them out? I think we're going to be fine,” Penny said.

Robins Air Force Base is now a nominee for the Secretary of Defense's Maintenance Award. Penny says he hopes news on that award comes soon.

At the meeting, Penny also announced the Local 987 AFGE chapter would be hosting elections before August 15th of 2017. The exact date of those elections has not been announced yet.

Penny and the Partnership said a new scholarship would start in 2018 for STEM students in Houston County and Macon-Bibb County.

