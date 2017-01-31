Col. King addressing Perry Chamber

A top Robins Air Force Base commander says he's concerned about a current hiring freeze at the base.

Robins Air Force base officials have talked with the Department of Defense on President Trump’s order calling for a federal hiring freeze.

WMAZ told you on Monday how the local chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees Union was concerned about the order’s impact on the base.

On Tuesday, Colonel Jeffrey King said that it concerned him as well.

Col. King is the commander of the 78th Air Base Wing at Robins Air Force Base. King joked that people have called him, “Mayor of the Base.” He oversees the 36 partners on the Base making sure they have what they need.

He addressed the Perry Chamber of Commerce and described Robins economic impact Robins has on Central Georgia.





After the meeting WMAZ asked him about what impact President Trump's hiring freeze would have on Robins.

“Anytime you have a freeze on civilian hiring or civilian moves there's an impact to operations, absolutely, so we share their concern. But, the Air Force is working with the Department of Defense and the administration to get some relief,” King said.

He's talking about the Local 987 chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees' concern that the hiring freeze will hurt Robins ability to work and meet deadlines.

But, the Colonel said he hopes the freeze would affect only current missions and not future ones coming into Robins.

“Missions on the Base and workloading in the Air Logistics Complex is a very deliberative process does at the highest levels and there are a lot of factors that go into that. It's my hope that this situation will be resolved and this will just be a perturbance that we'll have to work to get past,” King said.

He said freezes like this are infrequent for the Department of Defense, but he told WMAZ top Air Force officials are working on relief from the freeze.

“This is a very very active process right now between the senior leaders in the Air Force and the Department of Defense. Everyone gets that our roughly 350 thousand civilians impact the mission one way or the other so this is a big deal to the military,” King explained.

The Colonel said he didn't know when more information or guidance would come down from the Department of Defense about the hiring freeze. He also made it clear that no one was taking the freeze lightly.

Col. King said the Base had a $2.86-billion economic impact in Central Georgia in 2016, which was an increase from 2015. The Base has around 22,000 employees.

