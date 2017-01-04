Robins contractor agrees to pay $507,610 in back wages

Robins Air Force Base ranked No. 3 out of 3 bases in completing vehicle repairs. (Photo: 13WMAZ)

A federal agency has ordered a defense contractor at Robins Air Force Base to pay employees more than a half million dollars in back pay.

The U.S. Department of Labor says All Native Services failed to pay the required prevailing wage rates for technical writers, clerks and other workers employed on a Robins contract.

That's a violation of the federal Service Contract Act, the federal government says.

They say All Native Services has agreed to pay about $507,610 back wages to 64 workers.

That's about $7,931 per worker.

According to its website, All Native provides "information technology and computer and data processing facilities management." The company is owned by the Winnebago tribe of Nebraska.

We could not reach company officials for comment.