Robins engine accident grounds J-Stars flights

An engine accident on a Robins Air Force runway damaged four planes and shut down J-Stars flight operations for more than 24 hours.

That's according to a news release from the 116th Air Control Wing.

They say the accident happened last Tuesday afternoon, during routine maintenance on a plane.

Somehow, the plane began shooting off engine parts that struck four other planes and damaged them.

Four airmen working on the plane were evaluated by medical personnel, but not seriously injured.

J-Stars flight operations resumed Thursday. Other base flight operations were not affected, according to Robins.

Crews from the 471st and 116th air control wings worked around the clock to repair the planes and clear debris off the ramp and a nearby parking area. Three of the four planes have been repaired; the fourth is expected to return to duty after the holidays.

An Air Force safety investigation board is scheduled to arrive at Robins Thursday, to determine the cause of the accident.

Lt. Dustin Cole, spokesman for the 116th, said no further information on the accident was available. He said the four workers are now back on the job.





