Injured workers go through exercises that simulate their work on the flight line. Athletic trainers on staff also teach them techniques to prevent future injuries. (Photo: WMAZ)

Right in the middle of the flight line at Robins Air Force Base is a repair shop, not for planes or parts, but for people.

The Fast Forward clinic opened in 2013 as an easier way for workers with the Air Logistics Complex to get treatment for everything from sprains and strains to chronic, overuse injuries.

"You don't have to worry about going off-base, fighting the traffic, then coming back in, and fitting in your other doctors appointments to try to get seen and treated," says Johnny Gordon, a mechanic at the wing shop who suffers from tennis elbow.

Gordon says his job requires a lot of hands-on work in awkward positions and using equipment that puts a lot of stress on his elbow. Instead of missing time at work to make it to physical therapy during the week, he makes the short trip to the Fast Forward clinic to work with athletic trainers like Gregory Hawthorne.

"These guys have to work in awkward positions, confined spaces, hot places," says Hawthorne. "Being out here gives us access to see the guys do what they're doing, so we can apply what we're doing with them in the clinic to fit more of what they're doing in the hangers."

For example, Hawthorne has Gordon go through exercises like screwing in bolts using a variety of tools.

"It teaches me how to use this hand the correct way so I won't stress this elbow," says Gordon. He believes all the time he's put in at the clinic has paid off in his job. "I just installed a panel yesterday and it didn't bother me at all."

Gordon is just one of the success stories at the clinic.

Dr. Michael Rappa, who developed the idea for the clinic, says over the last three and a half years, they've treated more than 5,000 ALC workers. He also says, in that time, the number of injuries and the amount of work days missed have been cut nearly in half.

Dr. Rappa says that's, in part, because his team doesn't just treat injuries. He says they also make sure to teach workers techniques and exercises to prevent future problems. He says the clinic was the first of its kind in the entire Department of Defense and now other military bases are using it as a model for their own facilities.

Through the clinic, workers have access to a nurse practitioner as well as the athletic trainers, but Rappa hopes to add a psychiatrist and other services in the future.

