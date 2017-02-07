Robins repair crews restore radar during storms

During severe weather, meteorologists rely on Doppler radar to look into storms and provide you with life-saving information, but in the middle of last month's tornado outbreak, our radar in Central Georgia went down, leaving us blind to the impending storms.

A crew from Robins Air Force Base headed out to restore the radar.

On January 21st and 22nd, 41 tornadoes struck the state of Georgia. Lives were saved thanks to meteorologists and warnings. However, what would have happened if we never had a radar to view the storms? We were in that particular situation when the Doppler radar in Jeffersonville (KJGX) went offline after the first round of storms Saturday. Radars in Valdosta and Tallahassee also went dark.

George Pacheco, radar technician from Robins Air Force Base, says it was a nightmare scenario.

“It was the perfect storm," he says. "For these systems having failed at the same time, that’s a once in a lifetime. That’s never really happened as I recall.”

Pacheco is one of four radar technicians from Robins Air Force Base who traveled to the Jeffersonville radar during the storm.

“Sunday morning we had a four hour window where we could perform maintenance. We all drove back. There was several of us that were several hours away with our families. We all made it back that night. At eight (am) o’clock, we got a four hour window to perform some maintenance.”

The team quickly found the problem with KJGX. The motor that turns the antennae had burned out. The radar was no longer able to move or scan the sky for storms. Replacing the motor was critical in saving lives across Central Georgia.

Replacing the motor requires at least three or four technicians. Only two were available. The other four were spread out across the state. When notified of the problem, they stopped what they were doing and rushed back to Central Georgia to fix the radar.

“Our key was to get it back online with the bad storms that we had coming in," says Pacheco.

The radar was back up and running shortly before the third and final wave of storms pushed through Central Georgia. The third wave of storms produced the deadly EF-3 tornado that struck Albany, Ga. and hit parts of Wilcox County as an EF-2 tornado.

The Doppler Radar in Jeffersonville is expected to have an upgrade around February 13, 2017 to make it faster and to improve its lifespan.

(© 2017 WMAZ)