Robns' economic impact rises to $2.86 billion

Robins Air Force Base

the base's annual report. Robins Air Force Base's economic impact on Central Georgia continues to grow, according to

The base contributed more than $2.86 billion to the area's economy in the past year, their economic impact statement says.

More than 21,400 people make their living at the base, Robins reports. That includes more than 5,500 active-duty military and nearly 16,000 civilians. The base estimated their total payroll at $1.3 billion.

The base says Robins' economic impact increased 2 percent in 2015 and 4 percent last year.

(© 2017 WMAZ)