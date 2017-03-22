RoboBibb students to compete in district robotics challenge

RoboBibb students prepare for First Robotics Challenge

Some students in Bibb County are gearing up for an automation showdown this weekend. The Bibb County robotics team, RoboBibb, says they've built a robot that can do it all. Yvonne Thomas made a visit to Howard High School and met some team members and their robot, Sandman.

High school senior Hunter Fleenor says his team, RoboBibb, is geared up and ready to rumble, and so is their 80-pound robot, Sandman. “As a team, we've been around for four years, but this is by far the best year,” said Fleenor. “Every year, we get a new game that we have to design our robot for,” said student Tate Testa.

After winning the Rookie All Star Award in 2014, the team will compete again this weekend at the First Robotics Challenge. “Because our robot has such a powerful drive, it can move across the field extremely quickly,” said David Hudgins.

The robot moves about 15 feet per second, to be exact. “Then we take this gear and we drop it into our robot from a chute door, and then we carry it across the field and maneuver it around other robots and place it on a peg,” said Fleenor.

Each robot has less than three minutes to collect as many gears as possible. “And anybody that tries to think that they can stand in front of our robot, we just push them out of our way,” said Hudgins.





But the skill that turns the competition up a notch is that this robot can climb a rope about four feet in the air.

But beyond the parts they put together, it's the friendships they build with each other that matter, and win or lose, they say that's what matters most.

Twenty students will represent Bibb County Schools on the RoboBibb team. They compete in Albany this Friday. If they win, the students will qualify for the State Robotics Challenge Championship

© 2017 WMAZ-TV