"Roll tide" in UGA territory

It's probably not a stretch to say that most of central Georgia will be cheering on the Bulldogs Monday night.

Bradford Jones isn't most people.

He'll still be rooting for the boys in red, but his preferred shade is crimson.

He's lived his whole life in central Georgia. He works in downtown Macon. He lives in North Macon with his wife and dog.

Oh yeah, and he's a huge Alabama fan.

"We love Alabama football, there's just no way around it," said Bradford Jones.

He gets it from his family.

"My dad is from Alabama, his whole family is from Alabama," said Jones. "Just being a young boy growing up looking up to your father, watching football with him on Saturdays. I guess I just grew into it."

He says he's stuck with his team through the good times and the bad.

"Before Coach Saban came, those weren't our best years, (but) we were sticking it out," said Jones.

He says it's good to be winning now though.

"Just that tradition that was there, that essence of winning and being dominant. "It's really cool to see it during this time," said Jones.

Win or lose, he's predicting an epic game.

"It's special and, I mean, I think they'll be talking about this game for a while," said Jones.

Oh, and he's got a message for UGA fans.

"Roll Tide!"

He might not have a lot of others around central Georgia in his corner Monday night but he seems just fine with that.

Jones says he'll be with his family Monday night cheering on the Crimson Tide from home, hoping they roll back to Tuscaloosa with the program's 17th national championship.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV