Rookery to close temporarily for renovations, expansion

The Rookery on Cherry Street in downtown Macon is one of the city's oldest restaurants, which was founded in 1976. (Photo: Ashley Trawick)

On any given night of the week, you can find The Rookery packed with customers, but soon, the wait times for a table will shrink as the restaurant grows. Manager Matt Newton says The Rookery is expanding.

Since the eatery opened in 1976, they've been serving a popular menu to hungry customers, but on July 30th, they will close their doors for two weeks.

Newton says they plan to double the size of their kitchen, increasing efficiency by 100 percent during "phase one" of expansion.

According to Newton, the increase in kitchen size will also allow the restaurant to take to-go orders during all hours of operation.

They will also have a to-go walk-up window.

He says The Rookery will reopen on August 14th and enter "phase two" of the remodeling. This phase will include adding private dinning rooms, more seating, another bar, and a stage.

"I think it would be great to have live music. It will add to the atmosphere and bring in new people," says Macon resident, Susan Knight.

"It's Macon! Music is embedded in your soul," says Macon resident, Jason Swaim.

While the remodeling is going on, you can still get your hands on some of The Rookery's most popular dishes.

Newton says they will be serving grub out of H & H just a few blocks up the street.

H & H:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Sunday 7:00am to 3:00pm

Rookery Serving at H & H:

Monday 11:00am to 9:00pm

Tuesday through Sunday 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Newton says he expects all of the renovations to be complete before the end of the year.

