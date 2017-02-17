Rosa Jackson Community Center reopens

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The east side of Macon once again has a place for children to play.

After a year of improvements, The Rosa Jackson Community Center reopened Friday.

Additions to the outside of the community center include a new splash pad, playground, and outdoor basketball court.

The interior was renovated adding a computer room, a new gymnasium, workout space, meeting rooms, and a kitchen.

At a ceremony Friday morning, part of the center was dedicated to community activist Walter Davis Sr., who led the push to create the recreation center.

His grandson, Steve Davis, says his grandfather would be proud of the changes made to Rosa Jackson.

"Because I remember, as a boy, playing over here every day," says Davis. "It was a little green building when I was a kid, you know, it had just one basketball court. And now, this is amazing, man. This is what Fort Hill needed for years, so it's a blessing."

Improvements to the Rosa Jackson Community Center were paid for with blight bond funds and SPLOST dollars totaling $4.5 million.

(© 2017 WMAZ)