First Lady Rosalynn Carter recovering from surgery

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is recovering from a surgery this morning.
According to The Carter Center, she had surgery to "remove troubling scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine caused by removal of a cyst many years ago."
The 90-year-old is in Atlanta recovering at Emory University Hospital where she will remain for rest and recovery. The Carter Center called the surgery a success.
In January, President Jimmy Carter told members of his Plains, Georgia church that he plant to reduce the number of weeks each month that he will teach Sunday school.
