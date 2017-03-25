Rubber ducks race to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

One Cherry Blossom event that went swimmingly was the 2nd Annual Ocmulgee Duck Dash.

More than 2,500 ducks were purchased at $5 dollars apiece to help benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization.

As the ducks were released, some swam out into the lead while a few others waddled behind.

Hundreds of people lined up on the pavilion at Amerson River Park to see if this race was all it was quacked up to be.

The owner of the fastest duck took home $1000, but the president of Big Brothers Big Sisters -- Dianna Glymph -- says the big winners are the children who are served through the organization.

“We use these dollars to screen and train our volunteers to really get them ready to help the children,” said Glymph, “and through that we have found that they get better grades, that they go to school more often, they get along better with their peers. Last Spring, we had over 90 of our brothers and sisters graduate from high school and that's pretty awesome when most have been referred to us because they're not going to make it.”

Second place also received a cash prize of $100 and third takes home $50.

