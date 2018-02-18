Runaway Florida girl found with abductor in Macon hotel

Bibb deputies found an 11-year-old Florida girl reported as an 'endangered runaway' in Macon Sunday afternoon.

A release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office says they found the girl and her 24-year-old abductor at the Holiday Inn Express on Harrison Road around 5 p.m.

11-year-old Alice Johnson was reported as missing from Orlando around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The release says her phone was being tracked by the Orange County Sheriff's Office as she and 24-year-old John Peter Byrns, of Illinois, were making their way northbound to Macon.

Around 2 p.m., Orange County deputies called Bibb deputies and reported they tracked her phone to an area near Presidential Parkway.

Around 4 p.m., Bibb deputies were contacted by an FBI agent who met with them and helped track her phone further.

FBI agents and deputies found Byrns' vehicle at the Holiday Inn Express, and found Johnson and Byrns in one of the hotel rooms.

Johnson will be reunited with her family later tonight. Byrns is being held at the Bibb County Jail for the FBI.

