Runners flock to Wesleyan College for United in Pink's Flamingo Fest

Hundreds of runners flocked to Wesleyan College on Saturday for the 4th annual Flamingo Fest 5K.

Whether you were in it to run, walk, or even just bring your kids to play in the kids’ zone, it was a fun time for the whole family.

Some people ran in costumes, and others with their dogs, but they were all running for the same purpose -- to help raise money for United in Pink and their mission to support breast cancer survivors and their families.

Executive director Laura Paxton explained why they chose a flamingo to be their mascot.

“We started to study the characteristics of the flamingo and the strength that they have to stand on one foot, their beautiful pink color,” said Paxton, “the characteristics of a flamingo really spoke to us about the characteristics of what we think is a breast cancer survivor.”

United in Pink helps support over 600 local breast cancer survivors and their families.

If you would like to find out how to donate to the cause, click here.

