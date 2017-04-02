Runners get dirty to benefit children in need

Runners got down and dirty Saturday for the Hephzibah Children's Home.

Central Georgians trekked through 3.1 miles of mud.

It was for the group's 5th annual Macon Mud Run with over 100 pits and obstacles.

The race benefits teens in need.

"We're a ministry here and we serve at-risk teens in the middle Georgia area. We're a group home, so we help meet the needs of teen girls, teen boys and teen moms,” said director Christy Zbylut.

