Sometimes, school can get a little mundane just listening to a teacher talk all day. Students in Rutland Middle School's new agriculture program are ditching the classroom for their farm out back.

“Her name is Halo. She's a few months old and she likes Beyoncé,” 8th grader Dana Walker said, talking about her cow.

She is just one of several students getting a hands-on learning experience with a small herd of calves on campus. Her teacher Robbie Bartlett helped get the program off the ground. He says students get to learn firsthand how to raise them.

“To see the kids open up that may have never touched a cow, they get to be around them, and it just adds a whole other dimension to their learning,” Bartlett said.

The school is only located less than 10 miles from downtown Macon, but it's also not far from some Central Georgia's farms, including Donacin Dairy. They’re the farm who’s loaning the cows to the school.

“Watching them fall in love with these animals and appreciating agriculture is just a huge reward for us,” dairy owner Benjamin Newberry said. “It’s hard to describe what it’s like to watch these kids enjoy what I grew up doing.”

Rutland High student Ariel Lawson knows firsthand just how much work it can be.

“It's an everyday thing,” Ariel said. “You feed, you water, you work with it -- this animal depends on me. If I don’t show up to cows that day, it doesn’t get walked, it doesn’t get fed."

She's been working with and showing cows for two years now. Ariel says the experience has opened her eyes to future opportunities.

“It's definitely made me want to pursue a career in agriculture,” Ariel said. “I thought about being a farmer, but I’m not really sure about pursuing a career. I would at least like to be an ag teacher, that way I can share this love with other kids.”

Dana still has an open mind, but for now, she’s just thankful to have a new friend.

“It’s been really cool actually having a livestock to take care of,” Dana said.

Rutland is giving kids a chance to explore real life farming without ever leaving campus.

Bartlett says they plan to add chickens to their campus farms in the coming months.



