For the start of black history month, the Sallie Ellis Davis House in Milledgeville wanted to showcase one trailblazer that made a big impact in their community, Floyd Griffin Jr.

The exhibit showcases his legacy from being the first African-American state senator to represent a majority-white rural district and first African American mayor in Milledgeville to having memorabilia from his 20 years in the army.

You'll see everything from his uniform as a Colonel, to the flight helmet he wore in Vietnam, to even flipping through pictures of his life and accomplishments like meeting President Obama.

Griffin says his goal is to inspire the youth and make an impact on their lives.

"What I really would like to do is.. is get the younger people to try and be better than Floyd Griffin.. strive to be better than I have. Because I have had a very successful career, I've done a lot of things and I want to pass that on," he says.

The exhibit will remain at the Sallie Ellis Davis house until April, and will be open open Tuesday and Thursdays 2-4 PM and on Fridays from 1-4PM.

