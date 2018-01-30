(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Georgia's First Lady, Sandra Deal, is recovering from a successful surgery after being diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.

Mrs. Deal is now encouraging women to be proactive about their health and get annual breast exams.

Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to a Central Georgia breast cancer survivor about her diagnosis and her road to recovery.

"I woke up one morning and found my lump in my left breast," says Bingham.

34-year-old Mishay Bingham says nearly two years ago, doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer.

"I think it was a miracle that God allowed me to find that I was at stage three," says Bingham.

Since then, she has underwent 20 weeks of chemotherapy and received a double mastectomy with family and friends by her side.

"Any type of preventative treatment of testing that you can have done is very important. I will make sure my daughters get tested as soon as possible," says Bingham.

Danielle Rogers, the Director of the Coliseum Cancer Center, recommends that women get a clinical breast exam by the age of 25, and annual standard screening mammograms starting at age 40.

"The earlier the stage, the better the survival outcome," says Rogers.

The cancer that affects 1 in 8 women shouldn't be taken lightly.

"I think oftentimes we get busy in life, especially women, we have to make ourselves a priority," says Rogers.

"Imaging like mammogram, MRI, and ultrasound are helpful because they may detect a lesion that may be too small to feel but may be cancerous," says Rogers.

Bingham says she encourages others to get checked.

"You're never too young and you're never too old. It can happen to anyone," says Bingham.

If you're interested in scheduling a mammogram at the Coliseum Health System, call 877-357-0161.

