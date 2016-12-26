Santa's helpers visit Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

It was a festive Christmas morning at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin.

WMAZ was there as Santa's helpers visited the hospital.

Around 60 volunteers took to the hallways of the Medical Center on Christmas morning. They were handing out gifts and visiting with patients to help spread the holiday cheer.

For Army veteran Ulysses Albritton, the extra visitors were a welcome sight.

“That means a lot to me, because a lot of people ain't going to have a visitor today so I'm quite sure it meant a lot,” Albritton said.

For the volunteers, it was an opportunity to give the Christmas spirit to the men and women who were willing to give everything.

“It's love, and the smile they gave back to us, the appreciation that they showed, was very heartwarming and very special to me,” said Betty Williams.

Volunteers handed out 1,200 presents to about 300 patients at the Center. The Dublin VA has been doing this for more than two decades. The presents were donated from several different groups and individuals.

Marine Corp veteran Rondell Williams is a patient here but volunteered for a few simple reasons.

“I get to meet new people, I love the cheer of bringing cheer to somebody else, it brings cheer to me you know? And doing it for another veteran who has probably had a way harder time than I have is so rewarding,” Williams explained.

In Dublin it was a red, white, and blue Christmas morning.